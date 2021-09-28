Shahid Kapoor takes to Q&A session on Twitter: Opens up about his upcoming film Jersey, working with co-star Mrunal and more

The story of Jersey revolves around the story of a talented albeit failed cricketer who returns to the cricket field in his late 30s (Photo: IE)

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor believes that he is fortunate to be able to live his dream of becoming an actor. The actor says that he looks forward to making best use of his abilities. The actor on Monday took to Twitter and conducted a question and answer (Q&A) session. He was asked several questions by fans. One of his fans asked what his (Shahid’s) ambition was. The 40-year-old actor replied to the fan by saying that he has been fortunate enough to get these many opportunities in his career as an actor.

He tweeted, ” I am blessed to be an actor. God has been kind to me and it was like a dream come true for me. My ambition has always been to do justice with whatever opportunity and whichever character I play. All I want to do is work wholeheartedly. That’s it”.

In one of the other questions, a fan asked to choose between these films: JWM (Jab We Met) or Kabir Singh. To this the actor replied, “Kabir”. Talking about the co-star Mrunal Thakur in his upcoming film Jersey, the actor replied to a fan, when asked whether he liked working with the actress, saying, “She is lovely, extremely talented and loads of fun. We’d a great time”.

Born to actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, Shahid Kapoor did his first romantic comedy Ishq Vishk in 2003. The actor later emerged as one of the top performers of the Indian film industry with movies like Udta Punjab, Kaminey, Haider, Jab We Met among others. Kabir Singh was one of the biggest hits of Shahid’s career. The movie was well received by critics but also drew a lot of flak for his role.

The actor will soon be seen on the big screen with the movie titled Jersey–a hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster. The movie is scheduled to hit screens on December 31. “This was one of my best filmmaking experiences so far. Can’t wait to announce the movie with you all”, tweeted Shahid.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, stars like Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur will be seen in prominent roles. The story of Jersey revolves around the story of a talented albeit failed cricketer who returns to the cricket field in his late 30s.