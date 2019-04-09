Kabir Singh teaser out: Shahid Kapoor is killing it with his different shades and intense looks

Kabir Singh teaser: Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film

2019 is going to be a magical experience for the moviegoers with many highly anticipated films lined up. One of the films is Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. ‘Kabir Singh’ is a remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy played by Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception, and finally, after a long wait, the first teaser of the action drama is out. The teaser sees Shahid Kapoor in a strong and intense look. Every frame of the teaser is gripping and will leave you hooked on to the screen.

Kabir Singh is a story about an academic topper medical student who has anger issues. He loses his calm within a drop of his hat and has crazy violent streaks. The teaser shows how despite being a successful surgeon, Kabir is addicted to cigarette, alcohol and even drugs. Only one glimpse of Kiara Advani, the female lead is shown, where she gets a peck on her cheek from Shahid. If you have seen the original Arjun Reddy, you know how funny and cute this scene is!

Meanwhile, watch the teaser of Kabir Singh below:



Shahid plays a surgeon and an ex-student of the Delhi Institute of Medical Science. The talented actor has got into the skin of the character with finesse and will leave you obsessed with him by the end of the teaser.

Kabir Singh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde. The movie is slated to release on June 21, 2019. This is the first outing of Shahid and Kiara on the big screen. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh teaser is quite impactful. Especially, Shahid Kapoor’s look when he walks out with a cigar. Sandeep Vanga helmed the original film too.