Kabir Singh teaser out: Shahid Kapoor is killing it with his different shades and intense looks

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 4:27 AM

Kabir Singh teaser: Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is an official remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which was also helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The original had featured Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role.

shahid kapoor kabir singh looks, shahid kapoor kabir singh pics, shahid kapoor kabir singh trailer, shahid kapoor kabir singh movie, shahid kapoor kabir singh shooting, kabir singh teaser download hd, kabir singh teaser time, kabir singh teaser review, kabir singh teaser youtube, kabir singh teaser shahid kapoor movie, kabir singh teaser shahid kapoor lookKabir Singh teaser: Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film

2019 is going to be a magical experience for the moviegoers with many highly anticipated films lined up. One of the films is Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. ‘Kabir Singh’ is a remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu film Arjun Reddy played by Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception, and finally, after a long wait, the first teaser of the action drama is out. The teaser sees Shahid Kapoor in a strong and intense look. Every frame of the teaser is gripping and will leave you hooked on to the screen.

Kabir Singh is a story about an academic topper medical student who has anger issues. He loses his calm within a drop of his hat and has crazy violent streaks. The teaser shows how despite being a successful surgeon, Kabir is addicted to cigarette, alcohol and even drugs. Only one glimpse of Kiara Advani, the female lead is shown, where she gets a peck on her cheek from Shahid. If you have seen the original Arjun Reddy, you know how funny and cute this scene is!

READ: Alia Bhatt reveals how she prepared for her role in Kalank

Meanwhile, watch the teaser of Kabir Singh below:

Shahid plays a surgeon and an ex-student of the Delhi Institute of Medical Science. The talented actor has got into the skin of the character with finesse and will leave you obsessed with him by the end of the teaser.

Kabir Singh is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Ashwin Varde. The movie is slated to release on June 21, 2019. This is the first outing of Shahid and Kiara on the big screen. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh teaser is quite impactful. Especially, Shahid Kapoor’s look when he walks out with a cigar. Sandeep Vanga helmed the original film too.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kabir Singh teaser out: Shahid Kapoor is killing it with his different shades and intense looks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition