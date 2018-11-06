Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero in trouble: Akali Dal leader files complaint against SRK for hurting Sikh sentiments

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 11:11 AM

Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community in the film.

Zero, zero in trouble, zero movie, shah rukh khan, complaint against shah rukh khan, shah rukh khan zero, entertainment newsShah Rukh Khan’s Zero will release on December 21. (Source: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Zero’ which is set to hit theatres later this year finds itself in trouble days after its trailer was released. Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) general secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa has filed a complaint against the actor for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community in the film.

The complaint filed at the North Avenue Police Station on Monday said that the promo of the movie shows Shah Rukh Khan wearing ‘Gatra Kirpan’ (Article of Sikh Faith) which has created an “outrage among Sikh community worldwide”. It added that a number of complaints have been received from the Sikh Sangat over the issue.

The Akali leader said that only an ‘Amritdhari Sikh’ can wear Gatra Kirpan as per the Sikh Rehat Maryada. He requested the authorities to stop the promo of the film without further delay and also urged the police to register an FIR against the actor.

Watch Zero trailer –

He added that the Sikhs cannot tolerate such mischievous acts either in films or in real life. “Sikh Guru Sahiban have given enough power and strength to the Sikhs to fight with such situations if they arise in their life,” Sirsa said.

Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man who is in love with a specially-abled girl, essayed by Anushka Sharma. The trailer of the movie was released on actor’s birthday on November 2. Zero also stars Katrina Kaif in an important role.

The film will see special appearances from the late legend Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Abhay Deol, R Madhavan, and Deepika Padukone among others. Directed by Anand L Rai, Zero is set to release on December 21.

