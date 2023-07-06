Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming films Dunki and Jawan’s digital & satellite rights sold for Rs 480 Crore. Details inside

Shah Rukh Khan has two upcoming movies – Jawan and Dunki. The superstar made a triumphant return to the big screen with Pathaan earlier this year. Dunki is based on illegal immigration routes (also called “Donkey Flight”) used by Indians to immigrate to the USA and Canada, whereas Atlee’s Jawan is a pan-Indian film.

After the failure of Zero in 2018, the 57-year-old actor took a hiatus from performing. However, he made a breakthrough comeback with YRF-produced Pathaan, which reportedly generated over Rs 1000 crore in the worldwide box office making it one of the most successful movies of 2023.

According to a report by Indian Express, the non-theatrical rights (digital and satellite rights) of the upcoming movies –Jawan and Dunki have been sold for Rs 480 crore. A source close to the actor spoke to the publication and said, “The rights of Jawan are digital satellite and music has been sold for about 250 crores. The rights of Dunki have been sold for about Rs 230 crores which individually to date stands the highest for any film.”

T-Series paid Rs 36 crore to obtain the music rights to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, according to the report.

According to ZoomTV, Jawan is made on a budget of more than Rs 200 crore and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. According to Hindustan Times, the producers of Tom Cruise’s upcoming action thriller Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One would link the Jawan trailer to the future pan-Indian film.

Shah Rukh Khan will grace the big screen in a never-before-seen version of himself in Rajkumar Hirani’s lighthearted comedy-drama Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu. In a statement, Taapsee Pannu expressed her joy and said, “I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching his films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don’t mess it up.” The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2023.