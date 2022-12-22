Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Let’s look at some massive-scale films of 2023

This year the audience saw the entertainment industry emerge in a whole new manner. While the films introduced the audience to a new world of entertainment, some massive big hits brought the audience back to the theatres. While this has raised the expectations of the audience to witness some more massive and larger-than-life films on the big screen, the year 2023 is coming up with a guarantee to deliver some amazing massive-scale films to the audience. So let us have a look at the massive-scale films that are all set to rise the entertainment quotient to the next level.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ever since the makers announced the film with its power-packed star cast, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, it has grabbed the eyeballs of the masses while accelerating the excitement to witness these two biggest action heroes on the screen together in this most loved franchise. Moreover, the further update about the film is that it has been joined by the powerful antagonist Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is indeed one of the most awaited films of 2023 and is well-studded with a mega star cast with superstar Salman Khan along with Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Recently superstar Salman Khan wrapped the shoot of the film and it’s all set to release on Eid 2023.

Pathaan

Pathaan is a film that is making a lot of buzz ever since the release of its teaser. As the film star Shah Rukh Khan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, it is one blockbuster that will mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a long time. The recently released song Besharam Rang from the film has left the nation grooving to its beats and the film is all set to release on January 25, 2023.

Pushpa: The Rule

With the kind of rage that Pushpa: The Rise has created, it left the audience in sheer excitement to witness its second part. While the audience is eagerly excited to hear more about the film, the makers have confirmed that they are gearing up for the film. Moreover, the film will again see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna back on the screen.

Salaar

Salaar is also one of the most anticipated films that is scheduled to release in 2023. As this is one mega project that the audience is eagerly waiting for, it will have a mega star cast of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in the pivotal roles. The mega-budget film is set to release on September 28, 2023.

Dunki

As there have been very less updates about the film, the audience is eagerly waiting to hear more about this Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also have Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and many other talented stars. Apart from this, the audience is also excited to see the collaboration of the actor-director duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Moreover, as the film recently made headlines for its small declaration promo, it will be released on December 22, 2023.

Jawaan

Jawaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s yet other blockbuster that will be coming in 2023. While the makers have released a small video featuring the rugged avatar of Shah Rukh Khan, it indeed blew away the minds of the audience. Moreover, the film will also have Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. While the audience will get to see Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles, the film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.