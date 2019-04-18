Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie: Here’s when it is going to happen!

Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Zero, helmed by Aanand L Rai was panned in India. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. (IE)

Bollywood’s most loved superstar Shah Rukh Khan is always in the news for some or other reason. On some days he is seen at the airport with his kids, on the other days, he is surrounded by his fans clicking photos and giving them autographs. The fan following and stardom of the King of Bollywood goes beyond boundaries. Not just in India but the star is known internationally and people all over the world go gaga over his one look.

Well, recently the same thing happened when SRK reached China for the screening of his film Zero. The superstar, who was there to attend the special screening of Zero at the closing of 9th Beijing International Film Festival, was mobbed by fans crazily.

As he was there for the screening of Zero, the actor even gave several interviews and spoke about many things like his top ten favorite films, he told his Chinese fans about his favorite dishes and most importantly he disclosed a little detail about his next project.

When asked about his next film, Shah Rukh said, “no, at this point I have not decided anything. I think I will take the decision for the next film that I am going to do by June. I will be able to take a call on which film I want to do”. Watch the video here:

SRK about his next project – “At this point I have not decided anything. I am listening to films, I will decide what film I am doing next almost by June” pic.twitter.com/Nap1c11Te4 — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) April 17, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan even took to his Twitter and thanked his fans for the immense love and warm welcome. He shared pictures of a banner that was specially made for his welcome and captioned it saying, “What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thanks for the gifts, the flowers, and the kisses. I am Red all over!!” Here, scroll down to check out the videos. PS: Don’t miss out on noticing the traditional cap that he got from one of the fans and also the musical instruments used for his welcome…

What a warm and happy welcome here in China by SRK UNIVERSE China. Thx for the gifts, the flowers and the kisses. I am Red all over!! pic.twitter.com/0VFGjPBWQl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2019

So guess, it’s a bit long wait before we get to hear his big announcement. June suddenly seems like years away and we so wish to fast forward the time and hear his choice. The actor is very shaken and upset with the failure of his last release. The negative reviews that Zero got have also led to his exit from Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahaan Se Achcha.