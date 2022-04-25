Shah Rukh Khan’s house Mannat trends on Twitter, know why

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan keep a close watch on almost everything related to the actor. In case you have been wondering why his house Mannat is trending on Twitter, well here is a piece of information for you.

As fans visited the iconic house of SRK in Bandra, they noticed that the house now sports a new nameplate and the picture of the Mannat nameplate is now being shared on the fan pages, which is making it trend.

Over the years, fans have been sharing photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s house’s nameplate over the years and according to the tweets, this happens to be the fourth time that Mannat’s nameplate has been changed. The new nameplate now reads ‘Mannat Land’s End’.

For people travelling, a visit to Mumbai is incomplete without the landmarks like SRK’s Mannat, Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa. Shah Rukh Khan is often seen waving at fans on certain occasions, like his birthday.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with his shoots as he soon will be seen in the upcoming movie Pathann which is directed by Siddharth Anand, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which will release on January 25, 2023. The next movie lined up for SRK is Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.