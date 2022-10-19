Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana to Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani: Gen Z Divas to watch out for

Hindi Cinema has seen several legendary actors and their brilliant performances. They have given us epic masterpieces and we wish to savour them for life. While we witnessed these actors creating a name for themselves, it’s time for their beautiful and talented daughters! From Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty to King Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, four Gen-Z divas we need to watch out for:

Dishani Chakraborty

One of the leading names making a buzz is actor Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter Dishani Chakraborty! Starting her film career in LA, New York with the critically acclaimed short film ‘The Guest’, she started with an unusual path which is both interesting and audacious.

The diva has also turned into a writer, working on an exciting script and has a massive fan following on social media. With such a treasure of skills, the multi-talented lady is the topmost Gen-Z diva to watch out for!

Shanaya Kapoor

Another name on the list is Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya is soon to join Bollywood and has been attending several acting workshops to develop and hone her skills. She was seen on screen for her mother Maheep Kapoor’s Netflix show ‘Fabulous wives of Bollywood wives’. She was also one of the assistant directors in Janhvi Kapoor’s film- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020). Already a hit on Instagram for her fashion sense, the new-age actress will soon make her debut under the Dharma banner.

Anjini Dhawan

Daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and the granddaughter of the veteran actor Anil Dhawan, Anjini is soon to make her debut under Karan Johar’s production house. She also assisted director David Dhawan for Coolie No. 1 starring his charming cousin Varun Dhawan and actress Sara Ali Khan. Her Instagram account is filled with her mesmerizing pictures and has a massive 163k followers.

Suhana Khan

Daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan graduated in film studies from New York and has been showing her acting prowess with plays and short films. She is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ which also casts other star kids like Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.