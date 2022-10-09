scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Shah Rukh Khan wraps Chennai schedule of Jawan

According to Atlee, the next schedule of Jawan will be shot in Mumbai soon.

Written by PTI
Shah Rukh Khan wraps Chennai schedule of Jawan
Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finished work on the Chennai schedule of his upcoming film Jawan. The actor also said veteran south superstar Rajinikanth, popularly called ‘Thalaivar’ (‘leader’ in Tamil), had blessed the set of the Atlee directorial through his presence.

Shah Rukh, who shot for the movie here with co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in a month-long schedule, said he had a “blast” working on the film which is also backed by his production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

“Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets… saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! (sic)” the actor tweeted on Friday night.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

Responding to his tweet, Atlee on Saturday said it was an “honour and pleasure” to host Shah Rukh in Chennai.

“… most memorable schedule in my career, spl thanks to u for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir,1000s of family were benefited ‘KING IS A KING ALWAYS’ a big bow & respect to you sir love you sir (sic),” the director, known for directing Tamil hits like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil — all starring Vijay.

According to Atlee, the next schedule of Jawan will be shot in Mumbai soon.

A pan-India release, Jawan is touted to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

The film will be released across five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe on June 2, 2023. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music of Jawan.

Shah Rukh, who was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, will next be seen playing a full-fledged role in Pathaan. A Yash Raj Films production, the spy thriller will be released on January 25. Besides Pathaan and Jawan, the actor will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, set to hit the theatres next December.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.