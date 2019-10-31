Shah Rukh Khan to the rescue! Actor saves Aishwarya Rai’s manager from fire at Diwali party

The incident took place at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party bash. Aishwarya’s manager’s lehenga apparently caught fire. Shah Rukh Khan was also in the party with his wife Gauri Khan. He was the first to notice the fire and immediately put it out.

Shah Rukh Khan is a real-life hero too! He reportedly saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager, Archana Sadanand, from a fire accident. The incident took place at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party bash. Aishwarya’s manager’s lehenga apparently caught fire. Shah Rukh Khan was also in the party with his wife Gauri Khan. He was the first to notice the fire and immediately put it out. He suffered minor burns from the same.

According to media reports, Archana and her daughter were standing when the lehenga caught fire. Other guests were stunned at this but Shah Rukh Khan jumped into the fray sustaining minor injuries while dousing the flames with his jacket. Both were injured due to the freak incident.

On Monday morning, the manager was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. She suffered 15 percent burns as per media reports. She was admitted during the early hours of the morning and was kept in isolation in the ICU to lessen the risk of infection.

The Diwali party at Bachchan’s Jalsa House was the first in two years. It was attended by Bollywood stars as well as the Ambani family. The celebrities in attendance posted images of the festivities on social media as well as admiration posts for Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was seen last in Zero helmed by Anand L. Rai. His stint on David Letterman’s talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman on Netflix earned him much acclaim by fans and critics alike. He also produced the Netflix Indian series, Bard of Blood. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently did the voiceover for the Hindi dub of Hollywood hit, Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie.