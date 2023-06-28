Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: A look at the first salaries of Bollywood actors

Behind the glamour and fame lies a relentless pursuit of success, where actors toil day and night to reach the pinnacle of their careers. This troublesome journey involves rigorous training, countless auditions, and relentless dedication to honing their craft. From long hours on set to intense physical transformations, actors pour their heart and soul into every role, often sacrificing personal time and comfort. They navigate the cutthroat competition, facing countless rejections along the way. It is their unwavering perseverance, resilience, and unwavering passion that propels them forward, making it clear that the glimmering lights of Bollywood are earned through blood, sweat, and tears.

While we admire the grand lifestyles of our beloved stars, it’s intriguing to delve into their humble beginnings. Here, we unveil the first salaries of 7 Bollywood actors who climbed the ladder of success, transforming their dreams into a magnificent reality. Prepare to be overwhelmed as we take you on a nostalgic journey through their initial paychecks!

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Photo (Instagram Shah Rukh Khan)

Long before ruling the hearts of millions, the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, kickstarted his career on the small screen. In the year 1988, he played the role of Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai in the popular television series “Fauji.” During a previous interview with PTI, while discussing his movie “Raees,” Shah Rukh Khan fondly recounted his first earning experience. He reminisced about his time as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert, where he received a gratifying sum of Rs 50 as his first paycheck. Who could have predicted that this nominal sum would be the spark that ignited the incredible journey of the Badshah of Bollywood?

2. Aamir khan

Known as the “Perfectionist” of Bollywood, Aamir Khan began his journey with the film “Holi” in 1984. Aamir Khan shared an interesting anecdote during an interview with a leading daily. Reflecting on his early days in the film industry, he revealed that his debut film “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” earned him a modest salary of 11,000 rupees. Recalling the details, he mentioned receiving a monthly payment of 1,000 rupees, and the film itself took approximately a year to complete. This figure may seem inconspicuous, but it served as the foundation for Aamir Khan’s illustrious career, setting the stage for his innovative and socially relevant contributions to Indian cinema.

3. Priyanka Chopra

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra, embarked on her journey as Miss World 2000. Surprisingly, her first paycheck amounted to just ₹5,000 as per Flimfare. With sheer determination and unwavering ambition, she transcended boundaries, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide and establishing herself as a true powerhouse. Fast forward to the present, Chopra’s influence and popularity have soared to new heights. According to NDTV, she now commands a staggering fee of up to Rs. 1.80 crores for a single Instagram post, endorsing brands. Furthermore, as reported by Dailyhunt, she is currently being offered a jaw-dropping Rs. 22 crores for a movie role.

4. Akshay Kumar

Before he became the “Khiladi” of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar had a humble beginning as a chef and waiter in Bangkok, where he earned Rs 1500 per Filmfare. In a recent revelation shared by the actor with Etimes, he disclosed that he received a payment of 50,000 for his debut acting role in the film Deedar. From those early days of struggle to becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the industry, Akshay’s journey has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan, fondly known as the “Shahenshah of Bollywood,” had a humble beginning too. The renowned veteran actor recently reminisced about his early days and shared an intriguing anecdote on his blog. He fondly recollected a time in the late 1960s when the legendary Bollywood icon, resided in Kolkata and earned a humble monthly income of Rs 1640. During that period, he also nostalgically mentioned how he shared a room with seven other individuals, making it a truly communal living experience. In his debut film “Saat Hindustani” (1969), he received a modest paycheck of Rs 5000 (Indian Rupees). It was the stepping stone for his illustrious career that would shape Indian cinema for generations to come.

6. Irfan Khan

Irrfan may have lost the battle with cancer but his memory lives on. We may have lost a precious gem, but his remarkable journey to fame will forever be etched in our hearts and should always be commemorated. In a candid interview with Mumbai Mirror, Irrfan once shared a part of his humble beginnings, where he worked as a tuition teacher in Jaipur. During his high school years, he would earn Rs 25 for each student. The late actor revealed that he was paid Rs 300 for his acting job at National School of Drama, Hindustan Times revealed.

Source: Reuters

7. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is has garnered immense recognition and admiration for his exceptional talent and versatile performances. Born in a small village in Bihar, India, Tripathi’s journey to stardom is nothing short of inspiring. Tripathi, in an interview with ANI, shared that he initially earned a modest sum of Rs 1700 for a short television appearance, marking his first paycheck. Fast forward to the present, reports indicate that for his role in the popular series Sacred Games, Pankaj Tripathi was reportedly offered a salary of 12 crores.

From paltry sums to astronomical figures, the first salaries of these Bollywood superstars may seem humble in retrospect. However, they embody the aspirations, struggles, and relentless pursuit of dreams that define the indomitable spirit of Bollywood. These actors transformed their modest beginnings into phenomenal success stories, inspiring millions worldwide. As we celebrate their achievements, let’s remember that even the grandest journeys often begin with the smallest steps.