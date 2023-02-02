Shah Rukh Khan to Dwayne Johnson — A look at the richest actors in the world right now

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who made his comeback to the silver screen with Pathaan has managed to surpass Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and others on the list of richest actors in the world right now. He is in the fourth spot. As per a report shared by the World of Statistics, Shah Rukh Khan has a massive net worth of Rs $770 million (approx Rs 6295.01 crore). The actor is just behind Dwayne Johnson and other Hollywood moguls. Let’s take a look at the top 5 richest actors in the world, their massive net worth, and sources of income.

5. Tom Cruise

On number 5, we have American actor and producer Tom Cruise. His film Top Gun: Maverick broke all the box office records and soared past the $1.4 billion mark in 2022, Deadline reported. The actor has a huge empire of $620 million (approx Rs 5068.31 crore), according to World of Statistics. This includes luxurious properties worth millions of dollars, swanky cars, a private jet, a massive collection of premium watches, and more.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor to get a spot on the list of richest actors in the world. The fourth richest actor has a net worth of Rs $770 million (approx Rs 6295.01 crore). His recently released film is a massive hit at the box office. He already has two films in his kitty – Jawan and Dunki, which are set to release this year. That’s not all, SRK owns a production house, an Indian Premier League team, several brand endorsements, and more. Click here to know about the most expensive things Shah Rukh Khan owns.

3. Dwayne Johnson

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson is one of the finest actors in Hollywood. The Rock surpassed the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Cruise, and other actors to get the third spot on the list of richest actors on this planet. The 50-year-old actor was last seen in Black Adam. He owns a Project Rock Collection for which he collaborated with Under Armor and that contributes majorly to add to his net worth of $800 million (approx Rs 6539.73 crore). He owns an energy drink brand (Zoa Energy), partially owns an ice-cream company called Salt & Straw, and a Tequila brand (Teremana).

2. Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is not just a renowned American actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry, he is also an established songwriter, entrepreneur, and author. In 2011, he was named the highest-paid man in entertainment by Forbes. That’s not all, he is also the second richest actor in the world with a net worth of $1 Billion (approx Rs 8174.66 crore), according to World of Statistics.

1. Jerry Seinfeld

A renowned actor, writer, actor, stand-up comic, and producer – Jerry Seinfeld has donned all the hats. He rose to fame with his popular sitcom Seinfeld. With a net worth of over $1 Billion (approx Rs 8174.66 crore), Jerry Seinfeld is the richest actor in the world, per World of Statistics.