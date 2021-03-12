  • MORE MARKET STATS

SRK-starrer Pathan’s BTS video is winning internet; check out actor’s latest action avatar

By: |
March 12, 2021 1:34 PM

Pathan directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead

Pathan, Shah Rukh khan, SRK BTS Video, SRK action scene in Pathan, Pathan sets leaked video, Shah Rukh Khan action in Pathan, Shah Rukh fight scene in Pathan Latest entertainment news, Pathan shoot update, SRK news, deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, yash raj FilmsSRK to star in Siddhartha Anand's Pathan .

Expectations over Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie after a long hiatus is high and amidst all the shooting taking place in Dubai, fans got a sneak-peek of the actor in full action mode. A leaked video from the sets of Pathan is doing the rounds of the social media and taking the SRK fans by storm.

The video found online has SRK taking on the bad guys over the roof of a speeding car. As the actor is seen throwing punches in the middle of an intense fighting sequence, neighbouring residents could not resist recording the scene on their phones.

Related News

In another between-the-scenes video, SRK is seen gearing up for a fight scene dressed in a black t-shirt and a blazer, sporting a rugged look. The actor is flaunting a long hair look for the movie and the footages for the same were leaked earlier.

The Yash Raj film directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. John Abrahan and dimple Kapadia will also reportedly have key roles in the film that marks SRK’s return to the silver screen after 2018’s ‘Zero’.

Salman Khan also has been roped in for a cameo. The actor himself confirmed the news on Big Boss 14 that after completing the shoot for the SRK movie, he will move to Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

This will be SRK’s fourth movie opposite Deepika after her debut Om Shanti Om followed by Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. SRK-starrer Pathans BTS video is winning internet check out actors latest action avatar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Prabhas, Om Raut’s Adipurush gets its Laxman and Sita? Two Bollywood stars join the cast
2EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?
3BAFTAS 2021: Adarsh Gourav gets best actor nod for ‘The White Tiger’; check BAFTAS full nominations list here