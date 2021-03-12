SRK-starrer Pathan’s BTS video is winning internet; check out actor’s latest action avatar

SRK to star in Siddhartha Anand's Pathan .

Expectations over Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie after a long hiatus is high and amidst all the shooting taking place in Dubai, fans got a sneak-peek of the actor in full action mode. A leaked video from the sets of Pathan is doing the rounds of the social media and taking the SRK fans by storm.

The video found online has SRK taking on the bad guys over the roof of a speeding car. As the actor is seen throwing punches in the middle of an intense fighting sequence, neighbouring residents could not resist recording the scene on their phones.

In another between-the-scenes video, SRK is seen gearing up for a fight scene dressed in a black t-shirt and a blazer, sporting a rugged look. The actor is flaunting a long hair look for the movie and the footages for the same were leaked earlier.

The Yash Raj film directed by Siddharth Anand also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead. John Abrahan and dimple Kapadia will also reportedly have key roles in the film that marks SRK’s return to the silver screen after 2018’s ‘Zero’.

Salman Khan also has been roped in for a cameo. The actor himself confirmed the news on Big Boss 14 that after completing the shoot for the SRK movie, he will move to Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

This will be SRK’s fourth movie opposite Deepika after her debut Om Shanti Om followed by Chennai Express and Happy New Year.