Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi, offers prayers ahead of ‘Jawan’ release

Bollywood’s megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who will next be seen in ‘Jawan’, offered prayers at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. A video, which has gone viral online, shows the superstar dressed in a hooded blue jacket with his face fully covered, PTI reported.

As per the officials, the 57-year-old actor reached the shrine on Tuesday night and left immediately after offering prayers. “The superstar reached base camp Katra on Tuesday evening and used the new Tarakote route to reach the shrine around 11.40 pm,” an official said.

This is the actor’s second visit to the shrine in the last nine months. He last visited the holy temple in December 2022, over a month before the release of his blockbuster hit movie ‘Pathaan’.

The trailer for ‘Jawan’ is set to release on August 31. The film will hit the theatres worldwide on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra, while Deepika Padukone will be making a special appearance.

Shah Rukh Khan will start the major phase of the film’s promotional activities at a grand pre-release event in Chennai. The event will take place at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai on Wednesday (August 30), from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Yesterday, Shah Rukh took to X (formerly Twitter) to affirm his presence, saying, “Vanakkam Chennai, I am coming!!! All the Jawans – girls & boys at Sai Ram Engineering College be ready…I am excited to meet you all! Might even do some tha tha thaiya if asked. See you tomorrow 3 PM onwards.”

The makers of the film released the third track of the album, “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya”, on Tuesday. Previously they released two other songs , ‘Zinda Banda’ and Chaleya’.