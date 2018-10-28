Shah Rukh Khan says integrity is the key while endorsing brands

SRK considers himself ‘lucky’ that he got to endorse the top brands in the world. (PTI)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan believes that integrity is the key while endorsing a brand and the ambassador has to trust the product before asking others to use it. Speaking to The Indian Express, SRK, as the film star is popularly known, admitted that he drinks Pepsi and drives Santro but there are a lot of things that he may not be using before becoming the brand ambassador. And, even afterwards, he said, he may not be using them as often as he really does not need to.

SRK considers himself ‘lucky’ that he got to endorse the top brands in the world. He recalls that over a year, he has refused some 7-8 brands that he thought he would never use. But for him, there are some brands too that people would like to use and so he goes for endorsing such brands.

Also read | 2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best

“My philosophy of brand endorsement is that I use it, if it’s good for me I am not saying it’s good enough for you. But yes, you owe that much integrity,” he says.

SRK further recalls his over two-decade-long association with Hyundai and admitted that 20 years ago neither he nor Hyundai knew that their association would continue for two decades. Sometimes business leads to emotional connect as I have with some of my directors, he says. Although he knew Hyundai was a global brand, he was sceptical that they would keep him for 4-5 months and then stop. The actor disclosed these were first of the thoughts he had 20 years ago.

On being asked about any apprehensions he had two decades ago as he was supposed to carry the brand on his shoulders, the actor remembered that there was no movie star who was the brand ambassador of a car in the world and he was really shocked when Hyundai approached him.

Also read | 2018 Hyundai Santro launched in India at a price of Rs 3.89 lakh: The small car legend returns!

Lastly, SRK advocates corporatisation within the film industry and said corporatisation has a big plus point of organising. He recalled the phase when the more-organised international companies came and brought such a culture with them. Of late, a phase dawned on when corporates began outsourcing by giving money and letting them do it. He says, now there is a nice mix of corporate with creative sensibility and hoped Red Chillies is like that.

For him, in India every innovation will have Indianness to it and Indian culture always seeps into everything that is introduced in the country.

Hyundai Motors re-launched Santro on Tuesday after stopping its production for three years. The car was launched by film star and HMIL’s brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan.