Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan teaser breaks internet! Twitter can’t keep calm over ‘boss vibe’ – Watch

Shah Rukh Khan is back on the big screen and how! The announcement by King Khan about his much-awaited ‘comeback’ film ‘Pathaan’ has broken the internet. The Yash Raj movie, which is the first film by Khan in the last four years, will hit the cinemas next year. In his social media post on Twitter and Instagram, Shah Rukh said that he knows that he is ‘late’, probably referring to the big screen hiatus.

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…



See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.



Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Though the teaser doesn’t show Shah Rukh Khan clearly, the look surely reveals the long locks that Khan has been sporting for sometime now. At the time of publishing this story, the teaser has garnered over 36 lakh views. On Twitter, the teaser has been RTed 18.6K times and got close to 50K hearts!

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, is making a comeback with Pathaan that is said to be a spy thriller. Days before the teaser release, Khan’s commercial for a soft drink had also sparked the buzz over his look in Pathaan. The teaser opens with huge Triclour in backdrop with John Abraham talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s character. Seconds later, we see Deepika Padukone sharing more information. Towards the end, Shah Rukh Khan’s voiceover tells us to wait for more. The movie teaser has lot of patriotic zeal and some fans have drawn parallel with Hrithik Roshan’s War.

Our King @iamsrk announces his arrival to the big screen in such a boss vibe ????♥️#Pathaan se milenge hum sab bohot jald…Bas Thodi Der Aur !



PS : Are you even an #Srkian if you don’t pause the vid 10 times for this shot ???????????? pic.twitter.com/wxkLGQx9Am — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) March 2, 2022

Twitter is flooded with reactions from celebs and other fans lauding ‘King Khan’s’ comeback.