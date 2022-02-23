Shah Rukh Khan makes a ‘Toofani’ comeback with this new commercial; internet can’t keep calm

SRK took to his social media platform and shared a new video of an advertisement leaving fans impressed beyond words.

Shahrukh Khan: The King Khan of Bollywood is back! Shahrukh Khan, actor and producer, surprised his fans on Tuesday night with a new video on social media. While fans are still waiting for his upcoming movie ‘Pathan’, the actor took to his social media platform and shared a new video of an advertisement leaving fans impressed beyond words.

On Tuesday, the actor shared the video on Twitter and Instagram and wrote, “Naam toh suna hoga meri jaan? Isko soft nahi kehtey, kehtey hai toofan. Thums Up. Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan.” Check the tweet here.

The video advertisement is for a beverage brand showing some impressive fight sequences with some goons. The actor is seen sporting long hair and a beard, which resembles his look for the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial. The video is now trending on social media with the hashtag “ThumsUpStrong with fans saying, “Our favourite king khan is back”, “sirf actor nahi, pathaan” and more.

The official handle of Thumsup also commented on the tweet shared by King Khan and wrote, “The KING is here” with an emoji.

Here’s how the internet reacted to SRK’s video

A section of the internet is excited to see King Khan after a long time with many of them welcoming the star with captions like, “Finally after 4 months, King will be back”, “welcome back king”, Some event commented and asked actor the secret behind the age”. Karanvir Sharma, whose Twitter profile reads, “Actor and gamer”, wrote, “Man !! I just wanted to know their secret of not aging !!”

“Only Shah Rukh Khan can look this good , even in a fizzy drinks ad! the most charismatic man,” another tweet read.

Actress Kubbra Sait also took to Twitter and wrote, “I am so excited to see SR”.

The 45 seconds video commercial left the internet abuzzed. The video has so far garnered some 497.8k views (and counting) on Twitter followed by 46.7K likes, 2,541 Quote Tweets and 10.5K Retweets.

Similarly, on Instagram, the video has been watched by some 2.1 million users (and counting). There are a total number of 25.9K comments on his Instagram post until now. Watch the video here.

Shahrukh Khan has been away from the big screen for four years now. He was last featured in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial, ‘Zero’ opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharmaand. The actor is soon to make a comeback with his upcoming film Pathaan. Actress Deepika Padukone will also share screen with King Khan in the upcoming movie. Deepika Padukone shared the experience of working with Shahrukh Khan again after a long time and said “working with him is always great. “We just have one schedule left, but working with him is always great. I feel at home, I feel safe, I feel secure that he’s just the person he is. Even Siddarth Anand (Pathan’s director), for that matter, I’ve worked with before and I think he has evolved so much as a director since I worked with him 10 years ago. So, yes, I think that working with SRK is something I look forward to. He is my safe place,” Deepika told India Today.