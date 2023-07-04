Shah Rukh Khan faces setback: Superstar injured in on-set mishap, undergoes surgery in the US

Shah Rukh Khan, who recently enjoyed unparalleled success with his blockbuster movie ‘Pathan,’ has encountered a setback during the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Jawan.’ The actor, known as the King of Bollywood, met with an unfortunate accident on the set and was subsequently rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles, USA for medical attention.

According to Etimes, SRK suffered an injury to his nose while filming in Los Angeles. The injury caused bleeding, prompting an immediate response from the production team. Shah Rukh Khan was swiftly taken to the hospital, where doctors quickly assessed the situation and determined that a minor surgery was required to halt the bleeding.

Following the successful operation, the esteemed actor was seen wearing a bandage on his nose as he recovered. Fortunately, the medical professionals assured Shah Rukh Khan’s team that there was no cause for major concern. After receiving proper medical care, the actor has returned to India and is currently recuperating in the comfort of his home.

Shah Rukh Khan has been in the prime of his career, reaching new heights with the massive success of his recent release ‘Pathan,’ which has shattered records by grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate his next project ‘Jawan,’ helmed by director Atlee.

In a recent interview with Deadline, acclaimed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shed light on his upcoming film, ‘Dunki,’ describing it as a captivating tale of individuals yearning to return home when they receive their long-awaited calling. He revealed that if translated into English, the title of the movie would be ‘Donkey.’ However, in a specific region of India, particularly among Punjabis, it is pronounced as ‘Dunki.’