Shah Rukh Khan explains ‘playboys’ mantra with photos of his boys Aryan and AbRam on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s tiny tot, AbRam Khan has also won everyone’s heart with his cute antics and has garnered huge fan-following. Shah Rukh has time and again proved that he is a doting father to his three kids and his candid parenthood insights have often inspired everyone. On January 18, Shah Rukh posted two pictures on his social media handles.

In one pic, Shah Rukh can be seen holding a winning certificate where he is wearing a medal and it looks like his little one, AbRam had won some competition in his school. In the second picture, AbRam is sitting on Aryan’s lap and the brothers are watching something on their gadget. For the caption, Shah Rukh played with words and wrote, “Winning is only half of it… Having fun is the other half!! Playing is All of it….” The Playboys’ mantra.”

SRK Instagram post:

Over the weekend, SRK treated his fans to a picture of himself with little AbRam and wrote about Weekend research, a survey has found one in three men are just as lazy as the other two, he wrote.

SRK Instagram post:

Recently, rumours were rife that Aryan Khan might make his Bollywood debut as an actor in Aditya Chopra’s film. However, Shah Rukh revealed that Aryan has no interest in acting as he wants to become a director. Stating the same to DNA, SRK had said that Aryan is writing, directing and learning stuff for four years. To become a film-maker, it’s one of the highest levels of studies at the University of Southern California. Suhana wants to act. She also has to attend a four-year course in theatre and he thinks that both of them should study.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had tied the knot in 1991. Aryan is their eldest child and AbRam is the youngest one. Their daughter Suhana is 18-years-old. Suhana and Aryan study abroad while AbRam is a student of Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani School. On the work front, SRK was last seen in Zero, which was directed by Aanand L Rai. Zero also featured actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.