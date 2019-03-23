Shah Rukh Khan backs Karan Johar on viral tweet: KJo has fat fingers

Shah Rukh Khan spoke out in defence of Karan Johar after the filmmaker accidentally liked a tweet that abused the superstar. Shame On Karan Johar was among the top Twitter trends in India all through Friday morning and afternoon after the fiasco.

shah rukh khan vs karan johar, shah rukh khan vs karan johar movies, shah rukh khan twitter, shah rukh khan movies, shah rukh khan upcoming movies, Karan Johar twitter, karan johar latest newsShah Rukh Khan spoke out in support of filmmaker Karan Johar after the latter ended up accidentally liking a tweet that abused the superstar

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to back filmmaker Karan Johar in a tweet that the latter ‘liked’. The tweet in discussion abused Shah Rukh Khan and compared his stardom to that of Akshay Kumar. All through Friday morning and afternoon, Shame On Karan Johar was among the top trends on Twitter in India.

Shah Rukh wrote on the micro-blogging platform that he hates clarifications on SM. Karan Johar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!? Just like Life, Twitter doesn’t come with instructions and also he has fat fingers.

SRK’s Tweet:

All hell broke loose on Twitter after the ‘likes’ column on Karan Johar’s Twitter account showed a tweet that abused Shah Rukh Khan and compared his stardom to Akshay Kumar’s stardom. The tweet by a user called Mannu Yadav read half day collections of Kesari on Holiday (which is worse than pre-Diwali day) is greater than Zero full festival day collection.

In his tweet, the user went on to abuse Shah Rukh and say that he was nothing compared to Akshay Kumar, whose Kesari is ruling the theatres right now. The ‘liking’ was followed by Shah Rukh fans going on a tweeting spree against the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker.

Karan Johar soon realized his mistake and ‘unliked’ the nasty tweet. The filmmaker also explained the fiasco on Twitter. Karan wrote that guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on, like tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! I apologize for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap!

Karan Johar’s Tweet:</strong

Karan, who unveiled the second song from his film Kalank today, a song that’s called First Class, also wrote that Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab first class hai.

Karan Johar’s Tweet:

After SRK fans spotted the abusive tweet in Karan Johar’s ‘likes’ on Twitter, they tagged Shah Rukh Khan, asking him to take note of the situation.

The hashtag #ShameOnKaranJohar exploded after Karan Johar accidentally ended up liking a tweet that compared Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, and Zero and Kesari, their last releases respectively. Akshay Kumar’s latest release Kesari, the big Bollywood film this Holi, earned Rs 21.5 crore its first day at the ticket windows.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last release at the box office, Zero, on the other hand, opened at Rs 20.14 crore. Zero was released on Christmas 2018. But the poor storyline and execution of the film ended up taking a toll on its box office numbers. Zero was dissed by the audience and critics alike.

