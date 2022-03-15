Shah Rukh Khan announces new OTT venture! Know all about it and very special message from Salman Khan

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared that he is collaborating with SRK on this new venture.

Bollywood superstar and the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan today announced his very own OTT venture called SRK+. The actor took to social media to make the announcement. “Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein,” SRK’s post read.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

SRK’s new OTT project has kept the fans guessing for quite some time now. Needless to say, the announcement has excited all his fans and celebrity friends as congratulatory messages have already started dropping in.

Even actor Salman Khan shared the news on his Twitter handle, congratulating Shah Rukh on his new venture. Salman wrote, “Aaj ki party teri taraf see @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ (sic).” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar also congratulated the Baadshah of Bollywood. Kashyap shared that he is collaborating with SRK on this new venture.

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ ???? https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!! https://t.co/VqExvLJK8Y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2022

Shah Rukh had ventured into the digital streaming world as a producer with “Bard of Blood” and “Betaal”, both of which are streaming on Netflix. SRK will be next seen in “Pathaan” which is gearing up for a January 25, 2023 release.