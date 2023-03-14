Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt to come together for Atlee’s Jawan; Details inside

This year has been substantial for Shah Rukh Khan since Pathaan, one of the highest-grossing films collected 650.17 crores (US$81 million) in India and 393.2 crores (US$49 million) internationally. 2023 will also see Shah Rukh Khan Atlee’s action-packed thriller Jawan. Releasing on June 2, the film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, South superstar Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debuts with Jawan. That’s not all, as per reports, Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. You read that right!

Also Read Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu from RRR wins Best Original Song

Taran Adarsh, a leading trade analyst took to Twitter to predict that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan would outperform his recently released film Pathaan.

Currently, Sanjay Dutt is in Kashmir filming Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, but he will return to Mumbai shortly to film his special segment with Shah Rukh Khan.

When asked about the project, Shah Rukh Khan told a website, “It’s too early to tell. More work remains to be done. I have little to add about Jawan other than the fact that I’m having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, has made a one-of-a-kind film. Everyone has taken note of his efforts. He makes fantastic mainstream pictures, something I have never done. So I decided to go for it. And I feel Atlee and I get along great. I bring some and he brings some to the movies. Everything we’ve done with Jawan has been thrilling and exciting.”

Jawan, which will be produced by Red Chillies Productions, will be Shah Rukh’s second film in 2023.