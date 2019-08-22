Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi slay it in Netflix Bard of Blood promo video, watch here

The four-minute-long video was shared online by Netflix on Thursday.

A new promo video was released by Netflix to promote its upcoming series Bard of Blood. In the new promo video, Shah Rukh Khan and Emraan Hashmi can be seen in an interrogation process inside a locked room. The four-minute-long video was shared online by Netflix on Thursday. It can be clearly identified in the new promo that SRK was intentionally making jokes about his cinematic legacy. Emraan Hashmi can be seen playing a highly skilled hacker. The show has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan under his production banner ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’. A trailer of the Netflix series was also dropped on Thursday.

The promo might have been released to introduce the skilled spy character of Emraan Hashmi. In the promo video, Shah Rukh Khan interrogates Emraan Hashmi as himself. Both the characters have an exchange of their movie dialogues. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in a more comic role while Emraan Hashmi carries a serious persona. A sequence in the promo shows Shah Rukh Khan asking Emraan Hashmi to hack his phone. In reaction to this, Emraan tells him the password along with the password of his email leaving Shah Rukh Khan surprised. When Emraan is enquired that “How he did it?”, he replies by saying ” Reading mind of the person in front of me is a part of my job, Mr Khan.” This is followed by Emraan switching the handcuff to Shah Rukh Khan’s hand while calling him ‘a complete idiot’.

The famous OTT platform, Netflix, has released at least one video related to the SRK produced Bard of Blood to build up the ante. The upcoming show is an adaptation of a novel by Bilal Siddiqi. The series features Emraan Hashmi as a former secret service agent. He plays the role where he has been uprooted from his normal life as an English professor and sent into a dangerous mission.

The Red Chillies Entertainment produced series, ‘Bard of Blood’ has been scheduled to release on September 27.