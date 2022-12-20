Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang song in Pathaan: What’s the controversy?

The first song of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much-awaited film Pathaan landed itself in controversy. Titled Besharam Rang, the song features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone serenading each other in Europe’s exotic location. While fans have been appreciating the song, it has also attracted a fair share of criticism.

Narottam Mishra, Madhya Pradesh home minister, in a press conference, said that the song ‘has been shot with a dirty mindset’. He also added that the costumes in the song at first glance are ‘objectionable’. He also demanded makers to fix the costumes or they will have to think if Pathaan gets a release in Madhya Pradesh.

All you need to know about Besharam Rang controversy:

In the song, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone can be seen grooving at the seaside. The music video begins with Deepika in a golden monokini while Shah Rukh sporting a low ponytail and a beach shirt. Composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, the lyrics are by Kumaar. Besharam Rang has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.

The minister raised objections to the film’s lyrics and the costumes. He said, “The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang when she went for the JNU protests and that is why, I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question.”

He expressed his objection towards the “green” and “saffron” attires and asked to rectify it along with the lyrics and title of the film.

Meanwhile, activists of an outfit in Indore staged a protest against Besharam Rang. They set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire and demanded a ban on the film alleging the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the song.

A written complaint has also been submitted to Mumbai police seeking the registration of an FIR in connection with the saffron dresses worn by actor Deepika Padukone in the song.

The complaint against the producer, director, and lead cast of the film for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people and for the “intentional” use of the colour saffron to offend the Hindu religion was submitted on Saturday.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan’s first film in four years and will release on January 25 next year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film sees him as a ruthless spy, ready for a face-off with John Abraham, the primary antagonist.