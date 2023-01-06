Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to Ridhi Dogra and Ram Charan: A look at the top 5 actor on IMDb list

IMDb on Friday released the list of Popular Indian Celebrities – Be it Shah Rukh Khan for Pathaan, Deepika Padukone for the controversial song ‘Besharam Rang’, Ram Charan for RRR, to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for delivering an impressive performance in Ponniyin Selvan: I, and Ridhi Dogra for her role in Jawan and Tiger 3, these actors have time and again proved that they are the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

Listing down India’s most popular Indian Celebrities according to IMDb:

Shahrukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood has grabbed first place in the list which is indeed worthwhile to count on. As the superstar is currently well-decked up for his grand comeback with Pathaan for which he has topped almost all the headlines these days. While the superstar was certainly making his cameo appearance in some biggest blockbuster films, he is also eyeing up some big releases in the future with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone managed to get second place on the list. The queen of Bollywood has certainly collected all the limelight these days with her dazzling appearance in the chartbuster song ‘Besharam Rang’ song from Pathaan. Simultaneously, she profoundly made a distinct chatter around the corners for her upcoming Fighter in which she will be seen with the handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan for the first time on the screen.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan very well deserved to hold the third rank on the list with his blockbuster RRR still getting creating examples of its success around the globe. Moreover, the actor has been in the headlines while her wife Upasana expecting their first child. Moreover, recently RRR bagged two Golden Globe nominations, in the categories of Best Song for “Natu Natu” and Best Picture (Non-English language), and for the same, the actor flew to Los Angeles with his wife.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya on the fourth has subtly proved the power of her magnificent aura that the actress profoundly carries with her. This year she made her appearance in Ponniyin Selvan: I where the audience saw the charm of her beauty in a whole new avatar that certainly made her a favorite among the audience.

Ridhi Dogra

Ridhi Dogra’s appearance in the famous web show Pitchers Season 2 recently, left everyone impressed. Moreover, her popularity certainly touched new heights as she went on to trend on social media when she introduced the audience to the first look of her character in the upcoming film Lakadabaggha, that’s truly impressive. On the work front, the actress will have 4 releases this year – Jawan, Tiger 3, Lakadbaggha, and Asur 2.