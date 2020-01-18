Shabana Azmi injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

By: |
Published: January 18, 2020 5:18:43 PM

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said.She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said. (ANI Image)

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, official said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

Related News

She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Shabana Azmi injured in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Netflix’s recipe for successful 2020 includes movies from Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar
2Trance movie release: Valentine’s Day 2020 gift for Nazriya Nazim-Fahadh Faasil fans!
3‘Jeff Bezos ko pakdana mushkil hi nahi impossible hai’: When Amazon boss copied SRK