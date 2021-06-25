Shabana Azmi falls prey to fraudsters pretending to deliver alcohol; lodges police complaint

Shabana Azmi accuses alcohol delivery platform of cheating her

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi allegedly got coned by an online alcohol delivery platform on Thursday. The 70-year-old actress, last seen in Neerja complained that she placed an order with ‘Living Liquidz’ but did not receive her order. She further claimed that the delivery platform stopped attending her calls. Azmi took to Twitter to share her account no, IFSC code and mode of transaction. and that she has filed a complaint regarding the same.

Several netizens took to the comment section and suggested a few solutions. Some even shared their own experience of falling prey to such online scams with numbers provided on Google One user even asked that if this is the alcohol scam spread all over Mumbai?.

The actress later issued a statement saying that the people involved in duping her had nothing to do with ‘Living Liquidz, the premium liquor brand with retail stores in Mumbai, Vashi, Thane. She asked the Mumbai Police and Cyber Crime department to take action to stop such ‘crooks’ from using names of ‘legitimate businesses & scamming ‘people.

Finally traced the owners of @living_liquidz & it turns out that the people who cheated me are fraudsters who have nothing to do with Living Liquidz! I urge @mumbaipolice and @cybercrime to take action to stop these crooks from using names of legitimate businesses & scamming us https://t.co/AUobsRg0on — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 24, 2021

In the past, Bollywood celebrities including Nargis Fakhri, Swara Bhaskar, Akshaye Khanna, and Karan Singh Grover too had fell prey to online scams. Akshaye Khanna in 2013 was duped for Rs 50 lakh after the actor invested money on a scheme that gave double the returns on investment. Swara Bhaskar in an instance tried to withdraw cash from an ATM in Mumbai. But even without the machine dispensing cash she received stating that Rs 20,000 has been debited from her account.

Shabana Azmi will be next seen in filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari’s Sheer Qorma, a love story between two queer women also staring Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta. The film will be screened at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart. The film festival lineup also Malayalam feature The Great Indian Kitchen and Shefali Shah’s maiden directorial project, Someday.