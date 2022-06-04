Shaan pays tribute to KK as he sings ‘Pal’ at a concert; Fans reminisce

Bollywood singer Shaan paid tribute to KK at a concert by singing the late artist’s popular song ‘Pal’. The video of the same was shared by Shaan on his Instagram profile that shows him performing in front of the audience. Before he began singing, Shaan explained how the song fits the circumstance and began singing in front of the cheering crowd. While the song was being played, pictures of Shaan with KK appeared on the big screen, wherein Shaan shared that his special nickname for the late singer was ‘Kakes’.

Released in 1999 by Sony, ‘Pal’ was a debut studio album of KK that was produced by Lesle Lewis and the lyrics were from Mehboob. Apart from the song ‘Pal’, another song called ‘Yaaron’ from the album got prevalent among millennials which for many is still the ideal song for friendship.

Before getting success as a playback singer in Hindi films, both Shaan and KK gained the limelight from their indie music albums and also collaborated on many popular songs like ‘Dus Bahane’ and ‘Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe’.

Paying tribute to the late singer, Shaan shared an emotional message on his Instagram profile, by posting a collage of photos with him. KK was 53 years old. He passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The singer was in the city for a two-day concert when he fell ill at an event at Nazrul Mancha and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.