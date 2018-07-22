Seven years of Singham: Thankful to audience for love, support, says Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham” today completed seven years and the director says he is thankful to the audience for their love and support for the franchise.

Ajay Devgn starrer “Singham” clocked seven years of its release today and Rohit took to social media to thank everyone for making the film a huge success.

Rohit took to Instagram and shared video of some scenes from the film and captioned his post, “Created in a span of just four and a half months right from the first day of shoot to the day of release, ‘Singham’ was not only a success at the box office but also earned us tons of love and respect.”

“Celebrating seven years of ‘Singham’ today, I want to thank each and everyone from all walks of life for making Singham an iconic character. This wouldn’t have been possible without the love and support of my audience. Thank You,” he added.

Also featuring Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal, Reliance Entertainment’s “Singham” has become one of the hit franchises in Bollywood, which went on to garner success in the 2014 sequel “Singham Returns”, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amol Gupte.