Seven years imprisonment! Maharashtra Police’s tweet leaves Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar surprised

Maharashtra Police informed about the conditions of punishment under IPC Section 393. (Image: Maharashtra Police / Twitter)

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday mentioned IPC Section 393 on their official Twitter account. While tagging the Bollywood celebrity Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in a tweet, the Maharashtra Police informed about the conditions of punishment under IPC Section 393. The whole story is related to the new trailer of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Sky Is Pink’. First, let us get aware of IPC Section 393. According to the Indian constitution, Section 393 of the Indian Penal Code refers to the condition when a person or a group has made an attempt to commit robbery.

In the Twitter post, Maharashtra Police wrote, “Seven years imprisonment with fine under IPC Section 393 #ColoursOfLaw #TheSkyIsPink, Priyanka Chopra.”

We know what you have been thinking. Why was Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar tagged along in the tweet by Maharashtra Police mentioning IPC section related to ‘attempt to commit robbery’? We have the answer ready for you.

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood comeback film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ was released on Tuesday, September 10. In the trailer, there is a scene where Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are exchanging a dialogue related to robbing a bank. The Maharashtra Police, in order to set the message straight that under the eyes of the law there is no alternative to punishment once a crime is committed, shared the terms of punishment for committing robbery.

The wit-and-humour which the police used to warn all against heinous crime such as robbery was remarkable. The cunning reply by the Maharashtra Police was appreciated by the audience and followers.

Priyanka and Farhan later replied to the tweet by the Maharashtra Police. Priyanka Chopra in reply to the tweet of Maharashtra Police wrote “Oops! caught red-handed. It’s time to activate Plan B Farhan Akhtar.” While the actor in his tweet said that he will never plan a heist on camera again.

The Sky Is Pink is based on a real-life story and features some known faces including Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf and Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The film has been directed by Shonali Bose, who is a National Film Award winner. The trailer of the movie has been highly appreciated by the fans.