Selena Gomez sees future in acting

Singer-actress Selena Gomez says she has so much more to give through her acting.

The 23-year-old multi talented star has several movie roles under her belt, including the upcoming “Neighbors 2” and “The Fundamentals of Caring”.

While she released her latest album ‘Revival’ back in October, she knows that she will be able to push herself much more through her film choices than her singing career, reported Variety.

“I’m in a place with my music where I’ve gone through this transition and I feel with this album I’ve been able to grow as an artist. But I feel like in acting, I haven’t touched the surface of what I’m able to do.”