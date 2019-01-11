See photos: Bollywood delegation calls on PM Narendra Modi

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and others met PM Modi (Source: Karan Johar/Instagram)

A delegation of some of the most-liked Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Varun Dhawan and a mix of young directors and actors were in the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to discuss how the industry can contribute towards nation building.

The 14-member line-up from Bollywood also included directors Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, producers Ekta Kapoor and Mahaveer Jain, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Sidharth Malhotra. The latest meeting came four weeks after PM Modi met a delegation of Bollywood producers and discussed a battery of issues faced by the industry, which led to the reduction in GST on film tickets by the government.

After the meeting, Bollywood stars, producers and directors shared the insights of the meeting. Karan Johar, who led the delegation, later took to Instagram to share a group selfie with Modi. “Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi today was an incredible opportunity,” the producer-director wrote in his Instagram post. “As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India,” he added.

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh also took to Instagram where he shared his excitement of meeting PM Modi with his fans.

An elated Uri-actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Humbled in the presence of Honourable PM @narendramodi ji.”

Ekta Kapoor also shared the group selfie on her Instagram, said there was fruitful discussion on merging education and entertainment. “Thank you honourable Prime Minister for an insightful meeting. A young delegation met this visionary leader to start conversations on how to merge education and entertainment. On my account, I can say the aura and the vision have left me overwhelmed,” she wrote.

Ace director Rohit Shetty shared on Instagram: “Quite a cool feeling when The Prime Minister himself appreciates you for making films on the Police Force.”

The December 19 producers’ meeting with PM Modi had drawn flak on social media for not having female representation on the panel. But the inclusion of names such as Alia, Ekta and Bhumi is a step up.