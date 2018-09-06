​​​
Section 377 verdict: Landmark judgement brings joy; from Karan Johar to Nimrat Kaur, here is how Bollywood reacted

Section 377 verdict: The Supreme Court on Thursday after months of deliberations gave a landmark judgement and struck down the Indian Penal Code's (IPC) Section 377 that criminalised homosexuality.

Published: September 6, 2018
Section 377 verdict: The Supreme Court on Thursday after months of deliberations gave a landmark judgement and struck down the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) Section 377 that criminalised homosexuality. Once this verdict was out, people across the country were filled with pride and joy. The decision was taken by the Apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra along with Justices D Y Chandrachud, Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra. The CJI while delivering the verdict said that criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible. He added that the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) community has same rights as any other citizen.

As soon as the verdict was announced social media started flooding with messages appreciating the Supreme Court’s verdict. Politicians and Bollywood celebrities took over Twitter to express their joy. While Karan Johar wrote, “The country gets its oxygen back!” Farhan Akhtar took to his page to bid adieu to Section 377.

Section 377 verdict: Here is how Bollywood Celebrities reacted to the news|

Karan Johar

Farhan Akhtar

Swara Bhaskar

Ayshmann Khurana

Nimrat Kaur

Chetan Bhagat

Arjun Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Dia Mirza

What is Section 377?

The Section 377 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC) is a 157-year-old law that criminalised certain sexual acts, terming them as ‘unnatural offences’ and made them punishable by a 10-year jail term. The legal battle to scrap the same was going on for many years now. It was back in December 2009, when the Delhi High Court had decriminalised homosexuality. However, in 2013, the Supreme Court restored the colonial-era law. According to an ANI report, by 2016, the top court had agreed to hear the Section 377 petition once more.

