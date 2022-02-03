Sci-fi web series Detective Boomrah now streaming on MX Player

In the first season comprising three episodes, Detective Boomrah and his partner Sam visit Ropam Haveli in Rajasthan to investigate the case of a man who appeared mysteriously in a locked room and then jumped from the roof to vanish midair.

As if the first month of the year was not full of wholesome entertainment, February is already promising to be yet another binge-worthy month. A new sci-fi series, Detective Boomrah, has been released on MX Player, which is being loved for its unique treatment of sci-fi genre as well as reinvigorating detective cinema on Indian screen. The release also marks the OTT debut of the character of Detective Boomrah, which is already a sensation in the audible format and on radio. In the first season comprising three episodes, Detective Boomrah and his partner Sam visit Ropam Haveli in Rajasthan to investigate the case of a man who appeared mysteriously in a locked room and then jumped from the roof to vanish midair.

As Boomrah and his partner Sam visit the Haveli-turned-heritage hotel, they seek details about the missing man at the onset of the hunt for him. While the investigation gets underway, a few glimpses of a Sitar girl, meeting with Rani Sa and an attack on Boomrah leave the detective duo startled. The two suspects, a chef and a maintenance employee Amtim, are summoned, and then transpires an encounter that changes the course of probe undertaken to find the missing man.

The web series presents the audience with a fictional detective character who is not earmarked by clichés and appearances. His distinctiveness lies in the cases he takes up, for they are unreal and might make him confront the paranormal or the supernatural. Apart from a rare genre, references in the series pertaining to the rich Indian cultural heritage have are also striking a chord with the audience of Detective Boomrah.

The series has been directed by Sudhanshu Rai, who also plays Detective Boomrah, and produced by Saints Art. The cast of the series includes Raghav Jhingran, Manisha Sharma, Shobhit Sujay, Abhishek Sonpaliya, Priyanka Sarkar and Garima Rai. Sudhanshu had earlier directed Chaipatti, a horror comedy already streaming on MX Player.