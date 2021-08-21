Scarlett Johansson-starrer ‘Black Widow’ release date out officially! Here’s when and where you can watch the film

Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie, as most Avengers fans know, is based on the only female superhero in the old guard of the Avenger (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Disney Plus Hotstar: Good news for Marvel fans! The release date of Black Widow has been out officially. The movie is scheduled to be released on September 3 in India. You can watch the Scarlett Johansson-starrer movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Directed by Cate Shortland, the movie, as most Avengers fans know, is based on the only female superhero in the old guard of the Avenger. Since Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow is no more after she sacrifices in Avengers: Endgame, this film will give us glimpses of her past. The is, in fact, set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War where she finds herself running from the law and is later on aided by Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes.

Written by Wric Pearson, the cast of the movie includes others in the prominent roles, some of them being–Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone. Actor Rachel Weisz is also in the movie.

Interestingly, Marvel’s movies Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will also be released on the very same day–September 3. The movie will exclusively be in four diffrent languages–English, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.