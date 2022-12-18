Scam 2003 to Mirzapur 3: Most promising OTT shows coming your way in 2023

The OTT platform has quickly emerged as the go-to source for entertainment globally with high speed internet, the digital boom ,convenience with a simple click of a button and a buffet of versatile content being the key drivers. As India is all set to usher in the New Year, we take a look at the most anticipated shows on OTT to watch out for in 2023:

Gandhi

This monumental biopic on the life of ‘Gandhi’, based on the books by noted historian Ramachandra Guha – ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi The Years That Changed The World.’ The content studio has started work on their most ambitious series that will bring alive the period of Indian Independence through the lens of our greatest freedom fighter, Mahatma Gandhi. Headlined by Pratik Gandhi and directed by Hansal Mehta, the multi-season show will be narrated in an international standard production for global audiences, and will be shot extensively in India, London and South Africa.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

While Scam 1992 broke the internet and made a clean sweep of 12 trophies at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, the second installment of this Applause Entertainment franchise ‘Scam 2003’ chronicles the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and Hansal Mehta as the show runner, the series much like its predecessor promises to be an intriguing watch.

Mirzapur Season 3

Guddu Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiya are going to clash once again in the third season of Mirzapur. Excel Entertainment’s critically-acclaimed series follows the life of an affluent family in present-day Mumbai and their interactions with the criminal underworld and fans can’t wait for the third installment that’s already a subject of heated discussion ever since its announcement.

Made in Heaven 2

Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby’s Made in Heaven 2 is all set to hit OTT next year. Set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh among others reportedly charters into international waters in the next season. Apart from a glimpse into the lavish and extravagant weddings of the rich and famous, the series also reveals the real face of the relationships among the rich as well as their inner dilemmas and struggles.