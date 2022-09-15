Saurabh Shukla on his belief in supernatural things: They are all forces of this universe

Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 16. The show not only touches upon the society, and its beliefs but also challenges the characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. Saurabh Shukla who will be seen playing the role of a Pandit has a different perspective about supernatural things that surround our universe.

While speaking about the same, Saurabh shared “So you do get a feeling of what you are calling supernatural and I call it a natural phenomenon. So things happen that I never experienced before. So the human mind is such that it also processes things in a different way. So, for example in the middle of the night, you are sitting in the middle of the jungle and there is no one, but then there is a sound which yells a hell out of you because your mind is saying you are alone so the reality is that the jungle is full of things and it comes alive and then the mind started playing game and it makes you imaging and at time hallucinate also so that way I would say that I am not free from fear, so I must have gone through this fear of somebody is hiding somewhere, or how this door move when there is no one. Things like that. But I don’t think they are by some unknown forces; they are all the forces of this universe.”

Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya has been shot at a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as the ‘The Land of The Dead’ and has a Rajasthani background. The audience is going to encounter a dark tale of myths and superstition in the story.

Dahan – Raakan ka Rahasya also stars Tisca Chopra as IAS officer Avani Raut. She sets out on a mission to uncover the truth of Shilaspura. The show also has Rajesh Tailang in pivotal role.