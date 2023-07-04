SatyaPrem Ki Katha passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of Rs 4.21 crore, surpasses Rs 42.21 crore in 5 days

Sameer Vidwans’ directed Satyaprem Ki Katha continues to make waves at the box office, showcasing the unwavering adoration this musical romantic pure love story is receiving from audiences. Following its impressive opening collection of Rs 9.25 crore on a Thursday holiday, the film sustained its momentum with a marginal drop on Friday, accumulating Rs 7 crore The weekend saw a surge in numbers, with Saturday raking in Rs 10.10 crore and Sunday reaching an impressive Rs 12.15 crore. Moreover, the film successfully passed the crucial Monday test, bolstered by the support of the family audience, as it garnered Rs 4.21 crore.

Stronghold at the Box Office

Starring the talented duo of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ continues to captivate the hearts of viewers, solidifying its position on the big screen. The film has been met with exceptional reviews from audiences, evident in its impressive box office numbers. Opening to Rs 9.25 crore, the film maintained its stride on the second day, Friday, with collections amounting to Rs 7 crore. On the third day, Saturday, the film witnessed a growth in popularity, accumulating Rs 10.10 crore, followed by a triumphant weekend with a collection of Rs 12.15 crore on Sunday. The film’s stellar performance on the extended weekend ensured its success as it crossed the crucial Monday hurdle, earning an impressive Rs 4.21 crore on the fifth day.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has emerged as a safe bet in the realm of cinema, garnering immense love and praise from families across the country. The film’s remarkable performance on Monday was largely propelled by the support of this demographic, further solidifying its position as a family entertainer. With its growing popularity and positive word-of-mouth, Satyaprem Ki Katha is likely to continue its successful run at the box office, attracting more viewers in the days to come.

In addition to its success at the box office, Satyaprem Ki Katha signifies a monumental collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. The film marks a significant milestone for Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia, who, along with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans, were honored with a National Award for their respective feature films. This collaboration has undoubtedly resulted in a cinematic gem that resonates with audiences on an emotional level.