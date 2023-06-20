Satyaprem Ki Katha – A true romantic genre that has been missing from the big screen for a long time

Love and romance have always played a very special role on the big screen. The way people perceive love in real life is mostly inspired by the romance that they see in films. Bollywood as a whole played a very significant part in redefining love and treating the audience with some of the evergreen love stories that they have always reckoned with. While this industry has been driving the generations with some evergreen soulful love stories, there has been a long gap in the last few years. However, the void of a pure soulful love story is about to be fulfilled with Satyaprem Ki Katha.

‘Romance’ as a genre has a very special place in the heart of the audience. If we recount it to the era of the 80s, the audience saw a pure love story with Silsila and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, while the generation of 90s, saw love stories like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and then came to the 20s era where films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan took over the audience heart. After this, there has been a couple of love stories that were released but lacked the impact of making their presence in the mind and the hearts of the audience.

A love story always has a very personal connection with the audience. This is the reason they always drove a huge chunk of the audience to the theaters. Every generation has it and thanks to Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha that this generation will have a soulful musical romantic pure love story to relish. Well-studded with all the elements to reignite the feeling of love among the audience, Satyaprem Ki Katha is a film that is truly a need of an hour in the love genre. Be it the romantic and heart-touching tunes, the most desirable couple, to a pure love story, the film has it all to deliver the audience a plethora of factors to relish on the big screen.

The trailer and the songs of Satyaprem Ki Katha are proof that we as an audience will again have a pure love story in the theatres. Nothing to doubt, that such kind of film is coming after a long time that has the potency to drive the generation and rejuvenate the feeling of love on the big screens.