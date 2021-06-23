Satyanarayan Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan shares first look of musical love saga

"I feel immense pressure and responsibility": Kartik Aaryan

Satyanarayan Ki Katha: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who made his acting debut in 2011 with the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, announced his next film Satyanarayan Ki Katha on his social media. The actor took to social media platforms (Twitter and Instagram) and shared the first look with his fans and wrote the caption, “A story close to my heart. Satyanarayan Ki Katha. A special film with special people”. The movie promo has garnered some 2,801.408 views on Instagram so far followed by more than 4k comments. Television Producer Ekta Kapoor to Balika Vadhu famed actress Avika Gor, posted congratulatory comments on the post.

The movie marks the actor’s first collaboration with film producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, who also directed the National Award-winning Marathi drama Anandi Gopal in 2019, and co-produced by Namah Pictures. The film markers have, however, not announced a female lead as yet.

“The only member in this team without a National Award”: Kartik Aaryan

“I feel immense pressure and responsibility”, says apprehensive Karthik Aaryan as the actor feels he is the only member in the team without a National Award. The actor also expressed that he is excited to be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala and other National Award winning personalities. “I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration than this. I have been waiting to work with Sajid sir for some time now. The movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings the National Award winning names under one umbrella. This will be my first time with Sameer Vidwans sir, who has this great sense of making sensitive subjects highly entertaining”, he added.

“He brings a new energy to the project”: Sajid Nadiadwala on his first collaboration with Kartik Aaryan

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala sees the film Satyanarayan Ki Katha as a “visionary project”. Commenting on his first collaboration with Kartik, he said that this is going to be first time working with Kartik. The actor brings new energy to the project. As for Sajid, the movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and the team cannot wait to bring this ultimate love story to the audience.

The teaser of the movie was also shared on Instagram by the official account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (a production house based in Mumbai) 7 hours ago. The caption on Instagram read, “Sajid Nadiadwala brings to you the music love saga, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, in collaboration with Namah Pictures starring Kartik Aaryan directed by the award winning director Sameer Vidwans’ ‘.

Movie critic and Business Analyst Taran Adarsh also announced the movie on his official twitter handle with the caption, ” Kartik Aaryan to essay the lead role in Satyanarayan Ki Katha. A musical love story. Directed by Sameer Vidwans. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.Starts 2021″.

Apart from Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in movies like Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by the end of this year. Sajid Nadiadwala’s film Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, won the National Award for Best Feature Film in 2020. Satyanarayan Ki Katha will go on floors towards the end of 2021 and hit theatres in 2022.