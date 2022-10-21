scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali declared best Indian film by FIPRESCI

The India chapter of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) has chosen the top 10 Indian films of all time. See the list here.

Written by PTI
Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali declared best Indian film by FIPRESCI
A still from 'Pather Panchali' (File photo)

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s feature Pather Panchali has been declared as the best Indian film of all time by International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI). The 1955 film has received the number one slot in the top ten films in the history of Indian cinema list, which was declared after a poll conducted by the India chapter of FIPRESCI.

As per a press release issued by FIPRESCI-India, the poll was conducted in secret, and involved 30 members.

Based on Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay’s 1929 Bengali novel of the same name, Pather Panchali was Ray’s directorial debut. It starred Subir Banerjee, Kanu Banerjee, Karuna Banerjee, Uma Dasgupta, Pinaki Sengupta and Chunibala Devi.

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

This list also features Ritwik Ghatak’s 1960 drama Meghe Dhaka Tara (Bengali), Mrinal Sen’s 1969 drama Bhuvan Shome (Hindi), Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 1981 drama Elippathayam (Malayalam), Girish Kasaravalli’s 1977 film Ghatashraddha (Kannada), MS Sathyu’s 1973 movie Garm Hava (Hindi), Ray’s 1964 film Charulata (Bengali), Shyam Benegal’s 1974 film Ankur (Hindi), Guru Dutt’s 1954 film Pyaasa (Hindi) and 1975 blockbuster Sholay (Hindi), directed by Ramesh Sippy.

More Stories on
Entertainment news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.