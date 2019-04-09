Another biopic titled ‘SasiLalitha’ on former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa announced

Sasilalitha will be helmed by K Jagadishwara Reddy.

It’s raining biopics in the film industry, and we had reported that a few on the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa were underway. Kangana Ranaut is playing Jayalalithaa in a Tamil-Hindi-Telugu trilingual, directed by Vijay. Then, there is Iron Lady by Mysskin’s former associate Priyadarshini. On the other hand, Gautam Menon was said to be directing a web series with Ramya Krishnan in the lead. Up in the North, Ram Gopal Varma is working on a film based on the life of Sasikala, a close aide to Jayalalithaa.

Kethireddy Jagadishwara Reddy had previously directed Laxmi’s Veeragrandham, a biopic on NTR, that is yet to release. The director has now announced that shooting for SasiLalitha – The Storm will begin in May and will be wrapped up by July this year. Produced by Jayam Movies, the film will chronicle “many important aspects of Jayalalithaa’s life”.

The film’s first look poster shows morphed profiles of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala, her close aide, with Saiskala looking sinister in it. More details on the film’s cast and crew are yet to be announced. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has been the top choice for directors planning on directing a biopic. Currently, there are two different projects being made on her – director A Priyadarshini’s The Iron Lady and director AL Vijay’s Thalaivi.

A Priyadarshini had previously worked as an associate to director Mysskin. He will be making her directorial debut with this biopic.

It has been announced that popular actor Nithya Menen will be playing Jayalalithaa in Priyadarshini’s version and Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has been roped in for AL Vijay’s project. Vijayendra Prasad, writer of Baahubali and Bajrangi Baijaan will supervise AL Vijay’s script of the film that will be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Adithya Bharadwaj a producer of Y-star Cine and Television Private Ltd, in December 2017, had announced that a biopic on the late chief minister would be directed by veteran director Barathiraja. The movie’s title was revealed as Thaai: Puratchi Thalaivi.