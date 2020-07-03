Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty pay tributes to Saroj Khan

In her first reaction, Dixit said that she was devastated after hearing about the sudden death of Khan. (Credit: Madhuri Dixit Insta)

Sad news for Bollywood and movie fans! Ace choreographer Saroj Khan’s death has saddened the Bollywood film industry with many celebrities expressing their memories and loving thoughts to honour Saroj Khan, who died of cardiac arrest at the age of 71. One of the biggest associations the late choreographer had was with Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit who apart from her acting skills is equally known for her dancing skills, a large part of which she owes to the association she had with Saroj Khan. In her first reaction, Dixit said that she was devastated after hearing about the sudden death of Saroj Khan.

Terming the late choreographer her “friend and guru(mentor)”, Dixit said that it was Sarojji who helped her reach her full potential in dance. She also said that the world has lost an incredibly talented personality and she would miss her forever. Sharing another post on Instagram, Dixit shared an old Black and White photograph of Saroj Khan where the duo can be seen talking to each other mirthfully, utterly forgetful of the people around. Acknowledging the contribution of Saroj Khan in her career, Dixit wrote that her association with the Choreographer dated back to the time when she entered the industry. She added that it was not just dance that the late Choreographer taught her but so much more in her life. Incidentally the last assignment Saroj Khan worked on was also with Dixit in the 2019 released film Kalank where she choreographed the song ‘Tabah ho gaye’. Songs like ‘Dhak Dhak’, ‘Chane ke khet main’, ‘Ek do teen’ which were the biggest successes of the time were also the collaboration of Dixit and Saroj Khan.

Noted actor Shabana Azmi described her as one of the most graceful and patient personalities whom she worked with very early in her career. Actor Shilpa Shetty said that Sarojji was a legend and she taught her how to express her in dance. Kareena Kapoor who worked with Sarojji in her film Jab We Met shared an old photo from the set of the film. She said that the late choreographer always told her to use facial expressions to the fullest in dance. She also said that dance and expression will never be the same for actors and again.

The seamless assimilation of expressions with the technical aspects of the craft was one of the biggest hallmarks of the late Choreographer. One could only pray that her approach towards the craft lives a thousand more years after her sad demise.