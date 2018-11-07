Sarkar box-office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay beats Baahubali 2; can it take on ‘Thugs of Hindostan’?

Thugs of Hindostan will hit the theatres on November 8. (Source: Twitter)

Sarkar box-office collection day 1: When Yash Raj films had reserved the Diwali day for their ambitious project – ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, they would have been happy to see almost no competition in the entire month. The next big film of November is Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 which releases on 29th, giving three clear weeks to Thugs. However, competition has emerged in an unknown form from Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar which is creating a solid buzz among the fans and has opened to impressive numbers.

Sarkar which hit theatres on Tuesday, November 6 (a working day), has set a new record for day 1 collections in Chennai city. The film raked in Rs 2.37 crore and is expected to pick up over the week. What comes as a massive achievement for the actor is the fact that Sarkar has become the highest day 1 grosser in Kerala by beating Baahubali 2 which had earned Rs 5.45 crore.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu and Radha Ravi among others.

Even though the film’s primary market is South India, it is expected to do well in other parts of the country as suggested by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. “The hugely awaited #Tamil biggie #Sarkar, which opened today, has got fantastic showcasing outside Tamil Nadu as well… In Mumbai, for instance, the plexes have allotted 8, 9, even 11 and 12 shows every day, which is a rarity… The hype is truly tremendous… #SarkarDiwali,” he tweeted.

#ThugsOfHindostan screen count…

India: 5000

[Hindi + Tamil + Telugu]

Overseas: 2000

Worldwide total: 7000 screens

Note: More screens could be added during the course of the day. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2018

This creates a tricky situation for Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ which is set to release on November 8. The film is releasing in three different languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu over 5000 screens in India and 2000 overseas.

Thugs is expected to be one of the biggest films of 2018 with many trade analyst predicting its first day collection to be around Rs 50 crore.

Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Sana Fatima Sheikh, Thugs of Hindostan has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is set in a fictional kingdom in India ruled by the Britishers. It has been to see if Thugs of Hindostan can see off the Sarkar wave and achieve what it promised.