Sardar Udham Twitter Review: Netizens can’t stop praising Vicky Kaushal’s ’impactful’ performance in Shoojit Sarkar’s film

Sardar Udham is screening on Amazon Prime

Vicky Kaushal is back with a thunder. ‘Sardar Udham’ started streaming on Amazon Prime on October 15 and the netizens are already going crazy about the actor’s power packed performance. The move has earned fab reviews from movie critics, celebrities already.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on a revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, who is known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London to protest for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Viewers are also rating it 10 out of 10.

“Just finished watching #SardarUdhamOnPrime and there’s only one word that comes to my mind- MASTERPIECE.” aid a user

Another called it the best performance of Vicky Kaushal till date. “Sardhar Udham – A story that needs to be heard and a performance that needs to applauded. Vicky Kaushal masterfully delivered one more performance. “ reviewed another user.

Sardhar Udham – A story that needs to be heard and a performance that needs to applauded.Vicky Kaushal masterfully delivered one more performance. @vickykaushal09 @ronnielahiri #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime #VickyKaushal #ShoojitSircar — Ram Adusumilli (@adusumilli_ram) October 16, 2021

M A S T E R P I E C E Just when you think a movie cant be better than his last one,lifetime performance by #Vicky.He lived this role its like he is Sardar Udham in real.

This type of performance is very rare.

Last time i saw this in SRK from My Name Is Khan#SardarUdhamReview — Abhi Shukla (@abhirockstar09) October 16, 2021

I have never cried watching a movie like i did today. I could feel the pain from a hundred years ago. Kudos @vickykaushal09 you were an amazing choice for the role. Cannot imagine how hard it must have been to play.

Love.????❤#SardarUdham #SardarUdhamReview — gunjan handa (@gunjanhanda3) October 16, 2021

Just finished watching #SardarUdhamReview what a movie! The 1919 Jallianwala Bagh Massacre has never been captured so realistically and hauntingly. It’s an ode to our freedom fighters and revolutionary moment. Thank you #ShoojitSircar and @vickykaushal09 what an actor. Must watch pic.twitter.com/2Odv5OUDTE — aditya gairola (@AdityaGairola94) October 16, 2021

#SardarUdhamReview: #SardarUdham – streaming on @PrimeVideoIN – has all it takes to help #Bollywood take a giant step into world cinema with pride. #ShoojitSircar's direction leaves you tongue-tied, the visuals appear true to life and the performances are absolutely spellbinding. pic.twitter.com/13YCDklGrr — Somesh Sinha (@SinhaSomesh) October 16, 2021

Kaushal was talking about shooting for the film and called himself an ardent follower of Sardar Udham Singh and wanted to bring the story of lesser known freedom fighters to the forefront and start an active conversation about the same. Shoojit on the other talked about making a freedom fighter movie impactful.

He further called Vicky like-minded, warm, humble by nature and best fit for the part.

Sardar Udham shooting kicked off in London in April 2019, and also took place in Russia, United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, Germany and India.[4] The film was wrapped up on 27 December 2019 in Europe. The film is produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works and screenplay is by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. n

After Uri, Vicky has once passed the litmus test, as his fans are completely blown over by his performance in the film.