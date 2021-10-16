  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sardar Udham Twitter Review: Netizens can’t stop praising Vicky Kaushal’s ’impactful’ performance in Shoojit Sarkar’s film

By: |
October 16, 2021 3:11 PM

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on a revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, who is known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London

https://twitter.com/SinhaSomesh/status/1449239454435086338?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1449239460416086020%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fenglish.jagran.com%2Fentertainment%2Fsardar-udham-twitter-review-netizens-are-in-awe-of-vicky-kaushals-masterpiece-see-reactions-here-10033675Sardar Udham is screening on Amazon Prime

Vicky Kaushal is back with a thunder. ‘Sardar Udham’ started streaming on Amazon Prime on October 15 and the netizens are already going crazy about the actor’s power packed performance. The move has earned fab reviews from movie critics, celebrities already.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is based on a revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh, who is known for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in London to protest for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. Viewers are also rating it 10 out of 10.

Related News

“Just finished watching #SardarUdhamOnPrime and there’s only one word that comes to my mind- MASTERPIECE.” aid a user

Another called it the best performance of Vicky Kaushal till date. “Sardhar Udham – A story that needs to be heard and a performance that needs to applauded. Vicky Kaushal masterfully delivered one more performance. “ reviewed another user.

Kaushal was talking about shooting for the film and called himself an ardent follower of Sardar Udham Singh and wanted to bring the story of lesser known freedom fighters to the forefront and start an active conversation about the same. Shoojit on the other talked about making a freedom fighter movie impactful.

He further called Vicky like-minded, warm, humble by nature and best fit for the part.

Sardar Udham shooting kicked off in London in April 2019, and also took place in Russia, United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, Germany and India.[4] The film was wrapped up on 27 December 2019 in Europe. The film is produced by Rising Sun Films in collaboration with Kino Works and screenplay is by Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya. n

After Uri, Vicky has once passed the litmus test, as his fans are completely blown over by his performance in the film.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Sardar Udham Twitter Review Netizens cant stop praising Vicky Kaushal’s impactful performance in Shoojit Sarkars film
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rajkummar Rao in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming Bheed; movie goes on floors in November
2Rashmi Rocket review: Taapsee Pannu-starrer infuses high drama in the good fight
3Sardar Udham: Vicky Kaushal “trusts instincts and completely surrenders himself”