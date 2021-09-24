Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal to release on Amazon Prime Video, check release date, film plot

One of the most reprehensible and violent acts during British rule had led Gandhiji to immediately call off the movement against Rowlatt act in the year 1919. (Credit: Vicky Kaushal/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham and directed by Piku fame director Shoojit Sircar is all set to be released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The film which was in the making for the past several years will finally be released on Amazon Prime Video in the month of October. Sardar Udham is a film based on the real-life incidents in the life of revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham who avenges the death of his brethren who were brutally killed in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar. The development about the digital release of the film was made public by Kaushal himself who took to Instagram to announce the same, the Indian Express reported.

Kaushal, who rode instant fame on the bank of his action film Uri- The Surgical Strike that got released in 2019, will be donning the role of another deeply patriotic revolutionary hero Sardar Udham in the film. Kaushal wrote that his heart is filled with love to make the announcement that the film will be digitally released this October.

Vijay Subramaniam, who is the director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video in a statement said that Sardar Udham’s untold heroic story will be the subject of the film which needs to be narrated to the world. Describing Udham as one of the greatest patriots in the history of the Indian subcontinent, Subramaniam said that the stirring story is full of courage, fortitude and fearlessness from the treasures of Indian history and culture.

According to the Indian Express, Sardar Udham assasinated Michael O’Dwyer to avenge the death of countless people who were killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. In the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the British forces under the command of General Dyer had opened fire on non-violent protestors protesting the arrest of freedom fighters. One of the most reprehensible and violent acts during British rule had led Gandhiji to immediately call off the movement against Rowlatt act in the year 1919.