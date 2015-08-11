Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers Robin Williams on death anniversary

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to pay a touching tribute to Robin Williams on the one-year death anniversary of his death.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a picture of the Boston park bench that Williams sat on in an iconic scene from “Good Will Hunting”.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred with the Oscar winner in the CBS sitcom The Crazy Ones, quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson.

“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of the intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the beauty in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that one life has breathed easier because you lived here,” she wrote. “This is to have succeeded.”

“You succeeded RW,” Sarah Michelle Gellar added.

Williams committed suicide at the age of 63 at his home in Tiburon, California, on August 11 last year.