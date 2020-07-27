  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar to resume ‘Atrangi Re’ shoot from October

Published: July 27, 2020 11:59 AM

The upcoming schedule of the movie will last for three months, with the cast shooting in three different locations including Madurai in October followed by Delhi and then Mumbai in the following months.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit "Raanjhanaa", will feature Akshay in a "special role".

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is all set to resume the shooting of his upcoming directorial “Atrangi Re”, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, from October in Madurai. The film went on floors in Varanasi in March, but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

“I’m really excited to start the next schedule which is planned to happen in Madurai, October onwards and then with Akshay for a month in Delhi and Mumbai, with all the safety precautions of course,” the director said in a statement.

The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 critical hit “Raanjhanaa”, will feature Akshay in a “special role”. “Atrangi Re” is written by the director’s long time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The project is a joint production by Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Cape Of Good Films.

