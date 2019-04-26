Sapna Choudhary’s popular track ‘teri aakhya ka yo kajal’ breaks into top 25 most watched Indian songs on YouTube!

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: April 26, 2019 6:19:13 PM

Sapna Choudhary’s song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal crosses 414 million views on YouTube. Watch

Sapna Choudhary

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal: The queen of Haryanvi pop music and dance Sapna Choudhary has set the internet on fire. Sapna Choudhary’s stage performance music and dance videos have been trending on the internet and her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 414 Million views on video streaming platform YouTube. Sapna Chaudhary’s dance moves and facial expressions can make anyone sweep off their feet. In a dream career so far, Sapna Choudhary delivered several super hit songs, which have garnered millions of view and the comment section is loaded with lovely comments and compliments. Sapna Choudhary’s has done songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Badli Badli Laage, and several others.

With more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular artists in the entertainment world. Talking about her blockbuster song, Teri Aakhya Ka Kajal, the song is from Sapna Choudhary’s blockbuster music album Suit Tera Patla Vol 2. The song is written by Veer Dhaiya and music is composed by Vr Bros under the banner of #Sonotek music company.

Below is the YouTube video of Sapna Choudhary’s blockbuster hit Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal:

After getting eliminated from Bigg Boss, Sapna’s popularity rose to another tangent. The Haryanvi sensation featured in music videos like Superstar, Ram Ki Su, Chori 96, and Billori Akh that garnered love from the audience. Lately, some of her pictures while shooting a Haryanvi song video, Mera Chand 2, surfaced on the internet.

She has ventured into Marathi cinema as well. She is also set to entertain with the comedy web series Chachi Ram Ram that features Shikha Raghav, Neelam Attri, Karan Mirza, Jaggs Minor, Soni Attri, and Joginder Kundu. The project is produced by Jyoti Mishra and written by Aamin Barodi.

