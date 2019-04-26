Sapna Choudhary’s popular track ‘teri aakhya ka yo kajal’ breaks into top 25 most watched Indian songs on YouTube!

Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal: The queen of Haryanvi pop music and dance Sapna Choudhary has set the internet on fire. Sapna Choudhary\u2019s stage performance music and dance videos have been trending on the internet and her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has crossed 414 Million views on video streaming platform YouTube. Sapna Chaudhary\u2019s dance moves and facial expressions can make anyone sweep off their feet. In a dream career so far, Sapna Choudhary delivered several super hit songs, which have garnered millions of view and the comment section is loaded with lovely comments and compliments. Sapna Choudhary\u2019s has done songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Badli Badli Laage, and several others. With more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular artists in the entertainment world. Talking about her blockbuster song, Teri Aakhya Ka Kajal, the song is from Sapna Choudhary\u2019s blockbuster music album Suit Tera Patla Vol 2. The song is written by Veer Dhaiya and music is composed by Vr Bros under the banner of #Sonotek music company. READ:\u00a0Discover summer in New York City: Monumental openings and perennial favorites to attract nearly 19 million visitors! Below is the YouTube video of Sapna Choudhary\u2019s blockbuster hit Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal: After getting eliminated from Bigg Boss, Sapna\u2019s popularity rose to another tangent. The Haryanvi sensation featured in music videos like Superstar, Ram Ki Su, Chori 96, and Billori Akh that garnered love from the audience. Lately, some of her pictures while shooting a Haryanvi song video, Mera Chand 2, surfaced on the internet. She has ventured into Marathi cinema as well. She is also set to entertain with the comedy web series Chachi Ram Ram that features Shikha Raghav, Neelam Attri, Karan Mirza, Jaggs Minor, Soni Attri, and Joginder Kundu. The project is produced by Jyoti Mishra and written by Aamin Barodi.