Sanya Malhotra: At the top of her game

Fresh off the success of Kathal, Sanya Malhotra is already looking forward to three big movie releases and a live performance tour in the UK. As her film Kathal continues to trend on the number one spot of top 10 movies streaming in India on Netflix, Sanya Malhotra is wrapping up her next—official Hindi remake of the Malayalam superhit, The Great Indian Kitchen—and preparing for the Stars On Fire Tour UK 2023.

For Malhotra her success hinges on a varied resume that she has worked towards, in the last seven years. She has given impactful performances right from her debut film, Dangal, in 2016. It paved the way for many interesting films, Badhaai Ho, Patakhaa, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Pagglait.

Malhotra has effortlessly slipped in and out of powerful characters for different directors always. Her films, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, and Sam Bahadur opposite Vicky Kaushal are slated to release this year.

The actor and trained contemporary dancer has a lot to look forward to this year, including performances as a part of the Stars On Fire Tour, which also features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, scheduled on September 1 and 2 at London and Leeds.